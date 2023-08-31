Renders for Motorola Edge 40 Neo surfaces out, Know details about it

The renders of Motorola Edge 40 Neo has surfaced out and we can see the similarly in design with the Edge 40 series. In the latest video shared by MySmartPrice we get to see the back design of the Edge 40 Neo. The smartphone can be seen in three attractive colours including Black Beauty, Caneel Bay and Soothing Sea.

Recent leaks have mentioned that, the smartphone offers 6.55-inch pOLED display, FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device offers water protection of IP68. Speaking about the processor of the device it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC. The battery on the device is 5000mAh while the RAM is 12GB. We get storage of 256GB on the device as standard. In terms of OS we will get Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to camera specs, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will offer 50MP main camera along with a secondary camera of 13MP. The selfie camera on the device is 32MP and it is housed in a punch hole cutout.

Speaking about price of the smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will cost around €399 (approx ₹36,350).

We expect Motorola to reveal the specifications of the smartphone anytime soon.