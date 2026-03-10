Renault Bridger Concept SUV to be unveiled today, New Sub-4m model aimed at compact SUV segment

Advertisement

French automaker Renault is set to unveil the new Renault Bridger concept SUV today, March 10, 2026. The upcoming model will be a new sub 4 meter SUV designed and developed in India and positioned alongside the Renault Kiger in the company’s lineup.

The name Bridger has been derived from the word “bridge” with the addition of “ER” for identification. The naming reflects the brand’s idea of connecting innovation, design and different markets through its upcoming compact SUV offering.

Teasers released ahead of the reveal suggest that the Bridger concept will feature a boxy design language and a tailgate mounted spare wheel. The new urban SUV will measure less than four meters in length while maintaining a spacious cabin. A teaser video also indicates illuminated Renault lettering on the front fascia, similar to what is seen on the international version of the Renault Duster.

Exterior styling highlights include an upright stance, squared silhouette, high bonnet line and flat body panels inspired by traditional off-road vehicles. At the rear, the tailgate-mounted spare wheel adds to the rugged design theme commonly associated with off-road-focused SUVs.

Advertisement

Internally codenamed RB3-K2 B-SUV, the new Bridger is expected to be offered with multiple powertrain options, including petrol, hybrid, CNG and electric variants. The SUV is also likely to use the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine currently available in the Renault Kiger, which produces around 100 hp and comes with manual and CVT transmission options.

Once launched, the new model is expected to compete with vehicles such as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet in the compact SUV segment.

The upcoming SUV will also benefit from Renault’s localization strategy in India. A similar version from Nissan is also expected to arrive later. The new Bridger is likely to play an important role in strengthening Renault’s presence in India’s high-volume compact SUV segment, where demand continues to remain strong.

Also Read: Oppo Find N6 to launch with a 200MP Hasselblad primary camera on March 17