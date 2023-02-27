Remote kissing device meant for long distance couple invented in China

A remote kissing device has been invented in China and the device allows users (couples in long-distance relationship) to express their love for each other. The device lets couple to maintain intimacy while staying away from each other. The device was invented by a student who maintained a long distance relationship with his girlfriend. It was during this period that he came across the idea of building the device.

The device is dubbed as the ‘kissing device’ and is invented by Jiang Zhongli a graduate from University in Changzhou, China. The components of the unusual device include silicon lips, pressure sensors and actuators. It can replicate the pressure, movement, and temperature of user’s lips. Global Times (that is run by China) reported that the device can replicate a real kiss. Not only does the device transmits the kissing motion but also transfers the sound made by the users.

How to use the device

The users need to purchase the device and then download the mobile app. The device can be inserted into the smartphone through the charging port in order to send a kiss. Users can then begin a video conference and pair with their partner trough the app. Then they just need to send copies of their smooches to one another.

The story of invention

As reported by Global Times, Jiang Zhongli applied for the patent of kissing device in 2019 and the patent ended in January 2023.

“In my university, I was in a long distance relationship with my girlfriend so we only contact with each other through phone. That’s where the inspiration of this device originated,” said Jiang Zhongli.