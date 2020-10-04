New Delhi: Reliance Jio is preparing to launch its new android smartphone in India by the end of this year. The cost of the smartphone is estimated to be below Rs 4,000.

Jio platforms is reportedly collaborating with Google to manufacture this android smartphone. Some new leak photos reveals more details about the upcoming low-end smartphone.

As per reports, Jio has claimed that the company will produce 200 million entry-level smartphone units by the next 2 years. The upcoming Jio phone is expected to be a higher version of the previous Jio Phone. Jio is expected to launch a cheap plan for this phone.

As per the reports which has been leaked, the phone which was first spotted on the Google Play Console might be named as ‘Reliance Orbic RC545L’.

The smartphone will run Android 10 out of the box and will have an HD+ screen along with 720×1400 resolution. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon QM 215 processor, which is used or made for Android GO devices.It also has a 1 GB RAM.