Reliance Jio Scraps Rs 153 Recharge Plan For Jio Phone Users

The Reliance Jio phone users in the country will no longer avail Rs 153 recharge plan as the company has scrapped the plan.

The company has introduced four new plans for its Jio phone users. The newly introduced plans are Rs 185 plan, Rs 155 plan, Rs 125 plan, and Rs 75 plan.

The 153 plan used to provide 1.5 GB daily data to the prepaid users for 28 days along with unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calls, 100 SMS messages per day.

The 155 recharge plan is the one which the users can opt in place of Rs 153 plan. However, the 155 plan provides users with 1 GB daily data instead of 1.5 GB. The other services bundled in the plan include unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, 500 minutes of non-Jio voice calling and 100 SMS daily messages.

However, the users are advised to check official Reliance Jio website before recharging with a new plan.