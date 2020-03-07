New Delhi: Reliance Jio perhaps is planning to shock the customers again. Jio has put one such demand before the government which if filled will simply make the Jio customers cry.

If the Indian government fills this demand, then the customers will pay Rs.20 for every 1GB data they spend. A revised cost of 1 GB mobile data will be 20 rupees against present data rate of 4-6 rupees.

Reliance Jio has suggested the Telecom Authority of India (TRAI) to devise a floor plan to fix minimal rates for data tariffs.

According to Economic Times, Jio has suggested TRAI to charge 15 rupees per 1 GB data for 6-9 months and then increase the price to 20 rupees.

Notably, Vodafone Idea had earlier suggested TRAI to charge 35 rupees for 1GB data along with call cost of 6 paise/ minute.