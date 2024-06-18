Reliance Jio outage: Users face problem to access mobile internet, Jio Fiber

New Delhi: Reliance Jio outage on Tuesday troubled many Jio users. Many users took to X platform and complained about the service outage. Reportedly, the outage was pan India. Users said on X that they are facing problems in both mobile connectivity and Jio Fiber.

JioFiber along with the mobile network was down for many people today. Are you still facing the issue? It was asked by a user.

“Jio Mobile Network and Jio WiFi services both are down,” another user wrote.

Users complained that Jio services are not working for them as they said they were not able to access all the daily use applications including WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube and Google.

As per Downdetector, over 54 per cent of the complainants are facing problems with mobile internet, 38 per cent with the Jio Fiber and 7 per cent are facing disruptions with mobile networks.

