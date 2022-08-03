Reliance Jio offers up to Rs 150 cashback on recharge through Paytm

Reliance Jio is currently preparing to roll out 5G service in the country and Akash Ambani has indicated that Jio’s 5G service may start from August 15. We expect Jio to continue to provide prepaid plans with more benefits at a low cost.

Reliance Jio users can recharge their mobile phone with prepaid plan that is priced above Rs 199 and get a bumper cashback of up to Rs 150 on Paytm. It is a limited time period offer. Those Jio users who purchase a Jio recharge plan via the Paytm app can avail the offer.

Jio cashback offer on Paytm

The Reliance Jio users who purchase the prepaid plan via the Paytm app can avail of the offer. However, you will need a promo code to get the discount. The offer will only be applicable on users who have the promo code on their number. If you do not see the promo code, then you will not get this offer. First, you can see the promo code list to check whether you are eligible for this offer or not. When a user applies the Promocode and does a successful JIO Recharge, the user will get Rs 150 cashback in the form of 3 special vouchers given below:

First Voucher : Upto Rs 50 Cashback applicable on Mobile-Prepaid Recharge on min. recharge of Rs 98 (Valid for 28 days from the date of issuance). Second Voucher : Upto Rs 50 Cashback applicable on Electricity Bill Payment on min. bill payment of Rs 100 (Valid for 30 days from the date of issuance). Third Voucher : Upto Rs 50 Cashback applicable on DTH Recharge on min. recharge of Rs 100 (Valid for 30 days from the date of issuance).

Offer details & Eligibility:

This offer is applicable for all users.

It is a Limited Period Offer.

Applicable on a minimum JIO Recharge of Rs 199 on Paytm.

Applicable on all payment modes.

This offer can be availed once per user in the campaign duration.

User needs to apply the Promocode in the “Apply Promocode” section to avail the benefits of this offer.

For more details about the offer, you can check jio’s official page.

Popular Jio Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 666 prepaid plan is one of the most popular plan now. The plan comes with 84 days of validity. In this prepaid plan of Jio, users get 1.5GB of data daily along with t unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day benefits.

