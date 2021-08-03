Reliance Jio is offering ‘Buy One Get One Free’ offer for all JioPhone users; Check plans, benefits and other details

Reliance Jio is offering Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on prepaid plans exclusively for JioPhone users. With this new offer of Jio is offering double benefits to its JioPhone users.

In this offer, jio users will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free for the JioPhone plan they recharge. That means users will get to enjoy double the benefits of the prepaid plan by paying only once.

The offer has been available for quite some time and is only applicable for some selected JioPhone prepaid plans. So JioPhone customers should check the list before buying a recharge plan.

Jio is offering Buy 1, Get 1 One Free offer on six of its JioPhone prepaid plans. For example, if the customers recharge with Rs 75 plan, then they will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free. The free plan would also include the benefits of the prepaid plan.

So here are the plans with which you can get the Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer

— The buy one offer is applicable on six of the recharge plans that are —Rs 39, Rs 69, Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185 Jio Phone recharge plan.

Rs 39 recharge plan

The Rs 39 JioPhone recharge plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100mb data per day for a validity of 14 days. However, this plan does not include free SMS. Now with the new Buy one get one free offer, users will get 200mb data per day data.

Rs 69 recharge plan

Rs 69 JioPhone prepaid plan has a validity of 14 days and offers unlimited voice calling, 0.5 GB data per day data. This plan also does not include free SMS. If you buy this plan now, you will get 1 GB per day data with the buy one, get one free offer.

Rs 75 recharge plan

The Rs 75 prepaid plan of Jio offers unlimited voice calling, 50 SMS, 3GB total data and comes with a validity of 28 days. Now with the buy one, get one free offer, users will get 6GB of total data.

Rs 125 recharge plan

Rs 125 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers unlimited voice calling, 0.5 data per day. If you recharge the plan now, you will get 1GB of data per day because of the buy one, get one plan.

Rs 155 recharge plan

Rs 155 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling, 1GB per day data balance and has a validity of 28 days. You will get 2GB data per day if you buy the plan now because of the buy one, get one free offer.

Rs 185 recharge plan

Rs 185 prepaid plan offers a unlimited voice calling, 2GB per day data for a validity of 28 days. Now with the buy one, get one free offer, users will get 4GB data per day after purchasing the plan.