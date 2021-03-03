New Delhi: Leading telecom services provider, Reliance Jio has rolled out new data plans for its Jio Phone users in India. The new data plans are available at Rs 22, Rs 52, Rs 72, Rs 102 and Rs 152 and are exclusive for Jio Phone users.

The data plans offer high speed internet for the users and have a validity of 28 days. The new data plans offer free subscription to apps like JioNews, Jio Security, JioCinema, and JioTV. However, the new data plans do have voice call benefits bundled with them. Users who have the requirement of voice calls have to recharge with an additional pack.

Rs 22 Plan

This plan is the most affordable plan which was recently announced by the company. The plan offers 2GB total data for the users. This pack can be life safer when you are in a tight budget.

Rs 52 Plan

This plan offers 6GB high speed 4G internet for the Jio phone users. However post the data limit, users will experience a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Rs 72 Plan

The Rs 72 Jio phone plan offers 0.5GB daily data for its user. This means that the users will avail a total of 14GB data over the time period. Post the daily data limit users will experience a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Rs 102 Plan

This plan offers 1GB daily data for its users. This means that the users will avail a total of 28GB data over the time period. Post the daily data limit users will experience a reduced speed of 64kbps.

Rs 152 Plan

This plan offers 2GB daily data for its users. This means that the users will avail a total of 56GB data over a time period. Post the daily data limit users will experience a reduced speed of 64kbps.

However, if you are willing to recharge the above mentioned Jio phone packs, then visit the Jio website or Jio app and then proceed to recharge.

(Source: Gadgets 360)