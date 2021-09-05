Reliance Jio introduces Jio Fiber 3 month postpaid plans, Know details about the plans

Reliance Jio has introduced Jio Fiber 3 month postpaid plans for its users. Now the users don’t have to choose from semi-annual (6 months) or annual plan (12 months). They can opt for the quarterly plan (3 months) if they need a subscription plan of less than 6 months.

The 6 months Jio Fiber plan offers users with high speed internet service along with subscription to OTT services.

The subscription to 3 month plans start from Rs 2097 and goes up to Rs 25,497. Users can select a plan according to their need and budget.

The details about the plans are as follows:

Jio Fiber Rs 2097 plan

The plan offers unlimited data at a speed of 100 Mbps and free voice calls for a period of 3 months.

Jio Fiber Rs 2997 plan

The plan offers unlimited data at a speed of 150 Mbps and free voice calls for a period of 3 months. The users also get subscription OTT services including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV. Additionally users get subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio Fiber Rs 4497 plan

The plan offers unlimited data at a speed of 300 Mbps and free voice calls for a period of 3 months. The users also get subscription OTT services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV. Additionally users get subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio Fiber Rs 7497 plan

The plan offers unlimited data at a speed of 500 Mbps and free voice calls for a period of 3 months. The users also get subscription OTT services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV. Additionally users get subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio Fiber Rs 11997 plan

The plan offers unlimited data at a speed of 1 Gbps and free voice calls for a period of 3 months. The users also get subscription OTT services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV. Additionally users get subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio Fiber Rs 25497 plan

The plan offers 6600 Gb data/ month at a speed of 1 Gbps and free voice calls for a period of 3 months. The users also get subscription OTT services including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV. Additionally users get subscription to Jio Apps.

Note: All the plans mentioned in the article are excluded of additional GST. Hence, the final prices of the plans will be different.