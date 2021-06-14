Reliance Jio introduces 5 new prepaid plans with no daily data limit, Plans start at Rs 127

Reliance Jio has launched 5 new prepaid plans for its customers, starting at Rs 127. According to the telecom company these offers do not have a daily data limit for its customers, which will be quite helpful in availing an uninterrupted internet.

These prepaid offers are Rs 127, Rs 247, Rs 447, Rs 597 and Rs 2,397.

The details about the plans are as follows

Jio plan Rs 127

The 127 plan offers 12GB data and is valid for a period of 15 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls along with free subscription to Jio apps and daily 100 sms.

Jio plan Rs 247

The plan offers 25GB data and is valid for a period of 30 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls along with free subscription to Jio apps and daily 100 sms.

Jio plan Rs 447

The Jio Rs 447 plan offers 50GB data with a validity of 60 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls along with free subscription to Jio apps and daily 100 sms.

Jio plan Rs 597

The plan offers 75GB data with a validity of 90 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calls along with free subscription to Jio apps and daily 100 sms.

Jio plan Rs 2397

The costliest plan of the ‘no data limit’ is offered for a validity of 365 days along with 365 GB data. The plan offers unlimited voice calls along with free subscription to Jio apps and daily 100 sms.