Reliance Jio in partnership with Google launches ultra affordable 4G phone JioPhone Next

By IANS
Reliance Jio and Google launch JioPhone Next
Picture Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Reliance Jio has announced the launch of the much-expected JioPhone Next as the new addition to its JioPhone line-up.

Developed in partnership tech giant Google, the JioPhone Next will provide ultra affordable 4G phone to the consumers. It will run an optimised version of Android, the smartphone operating system developed by Google.

Announcing the launch at the annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited on Thursday, RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani said that JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10 this year.

He said the phone will be first introduced in India and then taken to the rest of the world.

The phone will have the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio as well as the Android Play Store.

While being ultra-affordable, the new phone will be packed with cutting-edge features like the voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters etc.

