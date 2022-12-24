Reliance Jio Happy New Year Offer: Check new benefits in the Rs 2999 yearly plan

Reliance Jio has now revised the Rs 2999 yearly plan. The Rs 2999 plan now offers additional data along with plan validity of more than 365 days. Along with the revised Rs 2999 plan, Reliance Jio has introduced a special plan that has a price tag of Rs 2023. The special Rs 2023 plan is the special yearly plan introduced by the telecom giant.

Rs 2999 prepaid plan

The existing Reliance Jio Rs 2999 prepaid plan now offers additional benefits. The additional benefits include 75GB extra data and extra validity of 23 days. The pack validity is 365 days and users get 2.5 GB of data per day. The total data offered in the plan is 912.5 GB. Users get unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS/day. Post the daily data limit, the speed of the internet drops to 64 Kbps.

The subscriptions offered in the plan include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud, and much more.

The new plan that is launched by Reliance Jio is Rs 2023 plan

Rs 2023 prepaid plan

The plan offers a validity of 252 days and a total data benefit of 630 GB. The daily data available for the users is 2.5 GB.

Users get unlimited voice calls along with 100 SMS per day in the plan. The subscriptions that are offered by the plan include JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity as well as JioCloud.