Reliance Jio Freedom Plan: Enjoy unlimited daily data with no time limit

Now-a-days many of us spend most of our time on phones surfing through the internet as we have to stay indoors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Sometimes we cannot access the internet as the data balance reaches out its limit.

So to give relief to mobile users from worrying about exhausting the daily data limit, Reliance Jio has introduced a new Jio Freedom Plans for its prepaid users. The new prepaid packs under the Jio Freedom Plans come with no daily limit on data use.

The Jio Freedom Plans’s cheapest pack costs Rs 127 and the most expensive pack is priced at Rs 2,397.

Here are all the plans offered by Reliance Jio Freedom Plans:

Rs 127 Plan:

This is the cheapest Freedom Plan offered by Jio. It comes with 15 days of validity along with 12GB of data without any daily limit and free voice calling. Apart from this, users will also get free access to all complimentary jio services like the JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Rs 247 Plan:

This freedom plan offers 25GB of data with no daily data usage limit. It comes with free voice calling and has 30 days validity. Users will also get free access to all complimentary Jio services with this plan.

Rs 447 Plan:

This Reliance Jio plan is offering 50 GB of data with no daily limit and has a validity of 60 days. The plan also gets all the complimentary benefits such as free voice call and free access to Jio services etc.

Rs 597 Plan:

This plan has 90 days of validity and comes with 75GB data with no limit on daily data use. It also offers free calling, and free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Rs 2,397 Plan:

This is the most expensive Freedom Plan with the maximum validity and data. The plan offers 365GB of total data without any daily limit and has 365 days of validity. The data plan also gets benefits similar to the other Freedom plans.

The new plans will be useful for users who require larger amounts of data on select days.