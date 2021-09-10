Reliance Jio discontinues two affordable plans for Jio Phone users in India

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has discontinued two plans for its users in India. These two plans are Rs 39 and Rs 69. It is noteworthy to mention that these plans are the cheapest plans offered by Jio in India for Jio Phone users.

In addition to the above plans, Reliance Jio has also discontinued its ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ offer from its multiple plans. The Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer was introduced by the company few months back in order to relieve the customers during the Covid-19 pandemic 2nd wave. This development was initially spotted by Telecom talk.

Rs 39 Jio Phone plan

The Rs 39 plan offered by Reliance Jio used to give 100MB of daily data for a validity of 14 days. The plan also includes 100 daily SMS and unlimited voice calling to all network in India. This plan was the cheapest plan offered by the company.

Rs 69 Jio Phone plan

The Jio Phone Rs 69 plan offered a daily data of 0.5GB and unlimited voice calls to any network for a period of 14 days.

Prior to the launch of JioPhone Next, the two plans of Rs 69 and Rs 39 have been removed from the website.

On the other hand the Buy 1 Get 1 Free plan offers has benefited large number of users during the period of covid-19 pandemic. The beneficiaries of the plan include those who weren’t able to go out of their homes and make a living.