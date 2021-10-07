Reliance Jio compensates for its outage, offers complimentary plan to affected users

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has rolled out complimentary plan for its users who were affected by outage on October 6, 2021. According to media reports, many users in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh had faced disruptions in services yesterday. The inconvenience in connectivity was experienced for multiple hours. However, the technical team of Jio fixed the services in a matter of hours.

Reliance Jio in a message to its users has informed that they were quite sorry for the inconvenience caused. As a gesture of goodwill the telecom service provider is offering 2-day complimentary unlimited plan to its users. The users will not have to do anything in order to access the complimentary plan as it would be applied automatically the existing plan, tonight.

This roughly means that the users in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have their existing plan for more 2 days. However, all the users in the circles of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are not entitled to the complimentary plan. Only those users who have received a message by the company are entitled to the complimentary plan.

Even though Jio will offer two-day complimentary plan to users who had faced the network outage, it remains unknown which services will be provided. Most probably Jio will offer free data along with unlimited calls to its users.

Reliance Jio is yet to give a clarification to its users about the reason behind the outage on October 6. We are hoping that the company will give a satisfying answer to it and ensure that such incident is not repeated in the near future.