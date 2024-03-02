Reliance Jio 398 plan benefits: Get 6GB bonus along with 2GB daily data and 28 days validity

Reliance Jio is quite active in providing 5G connectivity across the country and some of the plans by the telecom service provider offer additional benefits. The Jio Rs 398 plan is one of those plans that will offer you a decent amount of mobile data along with a calling facility to prepaid users in India. There are multiple OTT platform subscriptions in the data plan.

We have mentioned some details about the Jio Rs 398 plan below.

Reliance Jio Rs 398 plan benefits

The Reliance Jio Rs 398 plan benefits include unlimited calling, internet and OTT subscription for free. Jio Rs 398 plan gets a validity of 28 days and users get 2GB of daily data for the period. This means that they will get a total data benefit of 56GB in 28 days. Along with that, we get 6GB of bonus data in the plan. A 6GB data voucher from Jio costs Rs 61 and this means that we get benefits of extra Rs 61 in the plan.

Users should keep in mind that after the FUP (fair usage policy) users get a speed of less than 64 Kbps. However, if you are someone with a 5G device, you can access unlimited internet. You just have to ensure that you live in an area covered by Jio.

On the other hand, when it comes to OTT benefits, the Reliance Jio 398 plan bundles access to JioTV Premium. Consumers can get access to multiple OTT platforms and that include SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EPIC ON, Hoichoi, JioTV, Lionsgate Play and Discovery+.

If you are a regular user who needs a decent plan with ample data benefits, you can recharge with the Rs 398 plan. This plan by Reliance Jio is not a new plan and users might be acquainted with that. This plan can be termed as a value-for-money plan and should meet your everyday expectations. However, if you need more data benefits for your day-to-day activities, you can think of recharging with more premium plans by the telecom provider.