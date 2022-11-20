Registration for OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite start in India

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has opened registrations for Open Beta for OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India. The Open Beta Update is based on Android 13 Operating System. 1000 recruiters who meet the requirements of the program can join the open beta program. A OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G user should be active in the OnePlus Community and agree to all terms and conditions in order to join the program.

Interested OnePlus Nord CE 2 users can select the following steps to apply for the beta program. Users should open Settings> About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > Beta > Fill in you information > Apply.

The application can take up to 5 days to get completed.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a base price of Rs 18,999 against its originally priced at Rs 19,999 on Amazon. You can avail up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange on the device. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It sports an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. The device gets a 5000 mAh battery and supports 33W SuperVooC charging.

The smartphone offers a 6.59-inch display which supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the device is 2412 x 1080 pixels while the aspect ratio is 20:9.