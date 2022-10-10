Redmi Writing Pad launched in India at just Rs 599, Check details about the device

Electronics manufacturer Redmi has launched another utility gadget in India in the form of Writing Pad. The Redmi Writing Pad can be a day-to-day utility device for adults as well as children alike. It can be used to for creating doodles, note-taking, and various other purposes. In clear terms, the device acts as an electronic notepad and costs Rs 599. It is available on the company’s official website.

The Redmi Writing Pad is portable, compact, and durable and can be carried everywhere. It comes with a customizable LCD film with a screen size of 21.6cm (8.5 inches) with a striking clear display. The writing pad offers the experience of traditional paper with the smoothness of the LCD screen. The product dimension is 21 cm x 14 cm x 0.5 cm (L x W x D). The inbuilt battery (Button Cell CR2016) is replaceable and can be used to write up to 20,000 pages.

The Writing Pad is bundled with a stylus that can adjust according to different stroke sizes. The stylus is just 5gms and this means it is quite light for children as well as adults. It is also pressure sensitive and allows creating different shades. Additionally, the stylus gets a slide and attach mechanism for easy use.

The screen of the Redmi Writing Pad emits no light and prevents eye fatigue after extended use. This means that parents should not be worried about their children using the Writing Pad for their daily doodling. A button at the bottom of the tablet enables you to clear the screen and create something new. Meanwhile, a lock switch on the side can be used to lock the screen and prevent the content from being deleted.

The model name of Redmi Writing Pad is RMXHB01N and its package content includes a writing pad, a user manual, and a stylus. It is meant for children of 6 years and above. The colour of the writing pad is black and is made from ABS material.