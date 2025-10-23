Redmi Watch 6 launched with 24 day battery life and 2.07 inch AMOLED display

Advertisement

The Redmi Watch 6 smartwatch has been launched in the brand’s home market i.e. China. The Watch 6 gets 2.07-inch AMOLED colour display along with battery life of 24 days. The price of the device is CNY 599 (approx. Rs 7400).

Specifications

Redmi Watch 6 smartwatch offers 2.07-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 432×514 pixels. The screen to body ratio is 2mm while the peak brightness is 2000 nits. The display is always on in nature and offers refresh rate of 60Hz.

Xiaomi Surge OS 3 is offered in the smartwatch. The users also get intelligent car control and support multiple apps. There are 150 sports modes on the device and this include health tracking, including heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep monitoring, and much more. Sensors on the device include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor and much more. Connectivity wise the device offers Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC. The water resistance is 5ATM.

Battery on the device is 550mAh and it is claimed to last up to 12 days and up to 24 days in battery saving mode. While the watch is 9.9mm in thickness and 31g in weight.