Redmi Watch 5 Lite with Bluetooth calling, up to 18 days battery life debuts in India at Rs 3,999

Redmi has launched the all new Watch 5 Lite in India at a price of Rs 3,999. The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED screen and offers up to 18 days of battery life. It is packed with an array of health features such as a heart rate sensor alongside a blood oxygen level.

Moreover, it also supports Bluetooth connectivity that facilitates calling function and also has GPS.

It runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS and has inbuilt Amazon Alexa control.

Notably, the Redmi Watch 5 Active was launched in India in August this year.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Price, Availability

Redmi Watch 5 Lite is priced at Rs 3,999 in India. It will go on sale via Amazon and the Xiaomi India website starting September 26 at 12pm IST.

The watch will be available for purchase in two colour options such as Black and Light Gold. Moreover, it also gets three additional strap options including Candy Pink, Lemon Yellow, and Mint Green shades.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite Specifications, Features

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite features a rectangular dial with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 401 x 502 pixels resolution and up to 600 nits of peak brightness level.

The smartwatch supports Always-on-Display and has a new Palm Touch to Sleep feature that helps to conserve the battery life of the watch. The watch has a functional button placed on the right edge.

It runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS out-of-the-box. The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. The Redmi Watch 5 Lite allows users to select between more than 200 cloud-based watch faces and has over 150 preset sports modes.

It ialso helps to monitor heart with a heart rate sensor and keeps tracks of your a blood oxygen level.

Xiaomi packs the Redmi Watch 5 Lite with inbuilt GPS connectivity, Amazon Alexa control.

The smart wearable supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and offers clear calling experience with Bluetooth calling support and two ENC-backed microphones and a speaker. It is also equipped with an Emergency SOS calls feature that can save users life at critical moments.

The watch comes with 5 ATM water resistance that means it resists wate till 50 meters deep and is compatible with the Xiaomi Wear app.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite packs a 470mAh battery and a magnetic charging port. The company claims it can offer a battery life of up to 18 days. With heavy usage, the total usage time can drop to up to 12 days. In dimension, it measures 49.1 x 40.4 x 11.4mm in size and weighs 29.2g.