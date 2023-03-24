Redmi Watch 3 with Bluetooth Calling launched; Priced over Rs 10,000

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 3 as the successor to last year’s Watch 2 in the global market. The Redmi Watch 3 comes with Bluetooth calling, a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and GPS-based location monitoring, and many other features. The Watch 3 device first debuted in mainland China.

Price and sale

The Redmi Watch 3 is priced at EUR 199 (approx Rs 10,600). It is currently on sale in the selected global markets through the official retails and online channels. The watch is available for purchase in Black and Ivory colours.

Though the company has not revealed the Redmi Watch 3 India launch details yet but it is expected to debut alongside the Redmi Note 12 4G in the country soon. Note Redmi Note 12 4G is set to launch on March 30.

Design, Specifications

The Redmi Watch 3 has a elegant and sophisticated look. It comes with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display that offers good sight even in broad sunshine. Users can also use it while swimming without fear of damage from moisture or sweath as it has 5ATM water-resistant certification.

Fitness features includes 120 sports modes, such as running, cycling, and swimming. It also has sleep-tracking capabilities to track your sleeping patterns over time for improved overall health management. The other features of the wearable include real-time heart rate monitoring; 24/7 activity tracking. It is equipped with a slew of other functions that helps users during physical activities or daily routines.

The company claims that the watch offers 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It also enables users to control music through Bluetooth connection.

It gives notification alerts when paired with your phone and has the support of Bluetooth calling in the smartwatch.