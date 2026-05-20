Redmi Turbo 5 might launch in India by early June

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Redmi is expected to launch the Redmi Turbo 5, which has become quite popular in China upon it’s launch, in India soon. Though, Redmi has not made any official announcement regarding it’s arrival in the Indian market yet, reports have suggested it migth reach the country by early June.

The India-bound Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to be equipped with similar specifications as the Chinese version.

Redmi Turbo 5 expected India launch

Known tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the Redmi Turbo 5 is tipped to launch in India early June. Another tipster Sanju had also predicted the same timeline for the launch of the Turbo 5 in India earlier. The smartphone is already confirmed to go on sale via Amazon India.

Redmi is expected to reveal the official launch date for the Turbo 5 in a few days.

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Redmi Turbo 5 Expected specifications

The Redmi Turbo 5 is tipped to feature the same set of specifications as the Chinese model. The device might carry a 6.59-inch (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. A MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC is expected to power the smartphone.

The device will have a 7,650mAh battery with 100W wired and 27W reverse charging. Camera wise, the phone will likely be equipped with 50MP primary sensor along with 8MP secondary sensor at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera.

The phone will boot Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Upon it’s launch, the smartphone could rival the iQOO 15R and OnePlus 15R.