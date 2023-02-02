Redmi Smart Band 2 with an ultra-thin body launched; Check price and specs

Redmi has launched a new Smart Band 2 in China in December 2022. The fitness band can help track user’s health conditions with more than 30 activities including outdoor running, and yoga. It has an ultra-thin body of 9.99mm and a 1.47-inch. The series already has the 2020 version of the Redmi Smart Band and the 2021 version of the Redmi Smart Band Pro. The smartwatch has now been launched in Japan. With this, the company has announced the global launch of the latest Redmi Smart Band 2.

Redmi Smart Band 2 price, availability

The Redmi Smart Band 2 is available in six colour variants – Ivory, Olive, Snazzy Green, Blue, Black, and Pink. The price of Smart Band 2 is set at JPY 4,999 (around Rs 3,500) in Japan. However, the company is offering it at an early bird price of at JPY 4,490 (around Rs 2,800) till February 6. The company is yet to announce the availability of the fitness band in the Indian market.

Redmi Smart Band 2 specifications

Redmi’s new Smart Band 2 is equipped with a 1.47-inch always-on TFT touch display with 194×368 pixels resolution, a pixel density of 247ppi, 450 nits peak brightness, and a tempered glass cover with anti-fingerprint coating. The fitness tracker runs has a a 210mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on regular use, and 6 days with heavy usage.

Fitness features of the Redmi Smart Band 2 include a PPG heart-rate sensor, SpO2 tracker, sleep tracker, menstrual cycle tracker and stress monitor. The company has advised that these trackers are only used for well-being and personal reference only. So, users should not use the for diagnosis.

According to the company, the fitness tracker has Bluetooth v5.1 support and is waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres). It is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 12 and higher. Users will need to use the Mi Fitness application with the fitness band.

In terms of dimension, the watch has an ultra-thin body of 42.81mm × 25.42mm × 9.99mm, weighing 14.9g without the strap.