Redmi Rolls Out MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update For Note 10 Pro And Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi has rolled out MIUI 12.0.6.0 software update for Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max for improvement in camera performance of both the phones.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India alongside the Redmi Note 10 on March 4.

As per reports of Gadget 360, the software update has a size of 278MB and comes with MIUI v12.0.6.0.RKFINXM for Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. The update is rolling out in a phased manner.

The MIUI 12.0.6.0 update will improve the phone’s camera app’s performance and boosts its overall stability. However, it doesn’t include any new Android security patches.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

The update was first spotted and reported by FoneArena.

To check for the MIUI update on the devices you can go to Settings > About phone.

The Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro went on sale earlier this week, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max was put on sale today.

Both the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 120Hz display and quad cameras setup in the back. But the Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone flaunts a 108-megapixel primary camera.