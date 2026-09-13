Redmi Note 17 Pro series with 10,000mAh battery to launch in India on Sep 15

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Redmi Note 17 Pro series is launching in India on September 15. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design and key specs of the device in teaser images.

The upcoming Redmi Note 17 Pro series smartphones are expected to be Redmi Note 17 Pro and Pro Max. They will be placed in the market as the company’s mid-range lineup. Note that the Redmi Note 17 series base model has already been launched in India last month.

Redmi Note 17 Pro series India launch date

The Redmi Note 17 Pro series will go official in India on September 15, 2026. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max smartphone has been confirmed come in a ‘Secret Sunrise’ colour, which is claimed to sport photochromic, colour-changing material on the rear design featuring clouds and portraying a sunrise.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro will have the same design as the Max model but will come in a lavender shade.

Both the devices will be available for purchase on Amazon India, Xiaomi’s online store and retail outlets after sale kicks off.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro series: specifications

The Redmi Note 17 Pro series has been confirmed to 10,000mAh battery, which is being claimed to deliver over four days of charge. However, it is being suspected that the 10,000mAh battery might specifically available for the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, while the Note 17 Pro Max will feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.

Both phones feature a square-shaped camera module housing two sensors and an LED flash.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro series is also expected to come with IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings based on the teaser. The handsets will also come with TÜV SÜD 5-star Titan quality certification, which is said to be the first in the industry.

Also Read: India to get OnePlus 16r as next flagship model, to miss out on OnePlus 16