Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India launch set for next week
The Redmi Note 17 Pro series will launch in India on 15 September with both a Redmi Note 17 Pro, and a Note 17 Pro Max.
The Redmi Note 17 Pro series will launch in India on 15 September with both a Redmi Note 17 Pro, and a Note 17 Pro Max.
The more powerful Note 17 Pro Max comes with a 10000 mAh battery that will last you ages.
It is powered by an advanced Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset accompanied by both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.
Redmi is also taking durability measures very seriously and has launched the global variant with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings with fall resistance of up to 3m in a predefined test environment.
Key Specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 120Hz
- Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 10,000mAh silicon-carbon
- Charging: 100W wired
- OS: Android 16 with HyperOS 3
- Durability: IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K
- Drop resistance: Up to 3 metres under SGS testing conditions
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC
The Indian pricing and exact configuration will be announced at the launch.