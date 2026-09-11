Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India launch set for next week

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The Redmi Note 17 Pro series will launch in India on 15 September with both a Redmi Note 17 Pro, and a Note 17 Pro Max.

The more powerful Note 17 Pro Max comes with a 10000 mAh battery that will last you ages.

It is powered by an advanced Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset accompanied by both LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Redmi is also taking durability measures very seriously and has launched the global variant with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings with fall resistance of up to 3m in a predefined test environment.

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Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, up to 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 5

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 10,000mAh silicon-carbon

Charging: 100W wired

OS: Android 16 with HyperOS 3

Durability: IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K

Drop resistance: Up to 3 metres under SGS testing conditions

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC

The Indian pricing and exact configuration will be announced at the launch.