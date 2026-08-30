Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G launched with 10,000mah battery

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Selected global markets receive the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G from Xiaomi. A notable feature of this phone, in fact, a big highlight of it is the huge 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Apart from that, the phone has a 1.5K AMOLED screen, a 50MP main camera, and the capacity to store up to 512GB of data.

Key Specifications

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Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 5

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Camera: 50MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 10,000mAh, 100W fast charging

Software: HyperOS 3 based on Android 16

Protection: IP66/IP68, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

In China, the 8GB + 256GB version of the phone is available at about 47,900 and the 8GB + 512GB version at 59,900.

The phone can be bought in the Black, Cloudbrush and Purple colors. The Indian launch is said to be expected on September 15th. However Xiaomi has not announced anything on it.