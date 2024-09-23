Redmi Note 14 Pro Series set to debut on September 26; Teased in three shades

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 14 Pro series will launch in China at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST) on September 26. The Chinese tech brand has offered an early look at the phones in different shades. The Redmi Note 14 Pro lineup includes the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ models.

They are teased to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP69-rated build. The Redmi Buds 6 earbuds are also confirmed to debut alongside the Redmi Note 14 Pro series.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series Launch Date



Xiaomi confirmed on Weibo that Redmi Note 14 Pro series will be make its maiden debut on September 26. The launch event will take place in China at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST). The Xiaomi Redmi Buds 6 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are also confirmed to be unveiled at the same event.

Xiaomi hasn’t detailed the specifications of the upcoming lineup, but the brand has already revealed its design and key specifications, including a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

urther, the Redmi Note 14 Pro series is claimed to have passed the IP66, IP68, and IP69 tests for mobile phone waterproofing. They are said to have “water ingress protection” as well. To recall, last year’s Redmi Note 13 Pro+ had an IP68-rated build, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro has an IP54 rating. All models are confirmed to launch with improved durability and extended battery life.

The official renders shared by Xiaomi on Weibo show the Redmi Note 14 Pro in Mirror Porcelain White, Phantom Blue, and Twilight Purple colourways. It has a curved display with a hole punch cutout and an ellipse-shaped camera island with three camera lenses and LED flash.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 6 are teased to offer 49dB noise reduction and a total battery life of 42 hours.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It could get a 50-megapixel primary camera and 90W charging support. It is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display.