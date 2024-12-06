Redmi Note 14 confirmed to launch along side Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ in India next week

Redmi India has confirmed the launch date for the vanilla model of the upcoming Redmi Note 14 5G series. The Redmi 14 will join the Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and debut at the same launch event on December 9, 2025.

In November, Redmi confirmed that Redmi Note 14 Pro and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ will launch on December 9, 2024. However, there was no information about the vanilla models launch at that time.

Now, the manufacturer has confirmed its launch just a few days ahead of official debut event in India. The official website for Redmi India has put up a microsites teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 14. E-coomerce site Amazon has also included the Redmi 14 will be included in the upcoming Redmi Note 14 Series. It seems the device will be exclusively available on Amazon.

The company has confirmed that Redmi Note 14 will feature a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, using Sony’s Lytia LYT-600 sensor, and a brighter display. Redmi has teased the display as “shines brighter than ever”. The images of the Redmi Note 14 of the Indian model seems identical to the Chinese model bearing the same name.

If the Redmi Note 14 Indian model is similar to the Chinese model then you can expect the device to feature a 6.67-inch OLED screen with up to 1080×2400 resolution, refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and 2,100-nit peak brightness.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC at the helm. It comes packed with 6/8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage. For photography, the device features a 50 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP macro sensor on the back. At the front, the phone packs a 16 MP selfie snapper.

The device is packed with a 5,110 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.