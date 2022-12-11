Redmi Note 12 series tipped to launch in India on January 5

Xiaomi recently launched Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus under its Redmi Note 12 series in the Chinese market. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will soon launch the series in India. Now, reliable tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Redmi Note 12 series will be launched in India on January 5, 2022.

The tipster shared a post on Twitter that reads, “Time to reveal the SuperNote launch date..Can confirm that the Redmi Note 12 series will launch on 5th January in India. ⁣Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, Pro+ will all be 5G ready for India. 12 Pro+: 200MP main camera”.

If we are to believe the tipster then the Redmi Note 12 series will consist of the same three models in the Indian market as China. The three models will be Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ device will have 5G support and will be equipped with up to 200MP camera.

Redmi Note 12 Series: Here’s what to expect

The Redmi Note 12 series is already launched in China. We expect the India-specific Redmi Note 12 series to have similar specifications as its Chinese variants.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to have a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED dispaly that offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It may come paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is suggested to have quad camera setup at the back including a 200MP primary sensor on the rear paired with three other sensors. For selfies, the company may offer the smartphone with a 16MP camera at the front.

The company may provide a 5,000mAh battery with the smartphone. It may offer up to 120 watt fast charging support.

The high-end Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is available at a starting price of CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 23,000) in China. The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. In India, it may be priced under the Rs 25,000 price category.