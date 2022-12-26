Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition to launch on December 27

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the launch date of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition is set for on December 27, 2022. The smartphone will a new addition to the brand’s Note 12 series. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset. It is among the most powerful midrange chipsets available. The company shared the launch date on Chinese social media site Weibo.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition launch

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition smartphone will launch in China on December 27, 2022. The smartphone will come with an OLED display and will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The post has the phrase “More surprise, releasing in the event!” which implies that there may be other launches.

The device will feature a triple cameras in the rear housed inside a rectangular camera module. The Speed Edition of the device features a square highlighted area around the camera bump that contains the Redmi branding. The company has teased the device in a brand-new Green colour.

We do not foresee any other changes to smartphones beyond the CPU and display.

As per reports, the Speed Edition smartphone will likely feature a 6.7-inch OLED display that will have 120Hz rapid refresh rate support.

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It will come with MIUI 14 pre-installed based on Android 13. The smartphone is expected to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera sensors, and more. More information will become available after the formal launch.