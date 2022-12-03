Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G may launch soon, could be similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi is tipped to launch a new Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G variant under the Note 12 series in the global markets soon. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G was recently spotted in the IMEI database, which further christened the launch rumours of the device.

A new Xiaomi device with model number 2209116AG and a marketing name “Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023” was first spotted on the IMEI database in October. Apart from IMEI, the same device was also spotted on other platforms including Google Play Console, Geekbench, the FCC, the EEC, and SIRM (Malaysia).

Now, the same model has again appeared on IMEI database. However, it has appeared with a new “Redmi Note 12 Pro” name.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is rumoured to be similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro. As per reports, the device will have similar looks as the other Note 12 devices, but its specification could be similar to the Note 10 Pro.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has the “sweet_global” codename and shortened model number K6. Meanwhile, reports revealed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro’s shortened model number is K6A, and it has the “sweet_k6a_global” codename. So, it is speculated that most pf the specifications of the device will be similar to that of Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is expected to be equipped with a Full HD+ display and come preloaded with the MIUI 13-based Android 13 OS. Under the hood, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 732G mobile platform, paired with 8 GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display and carries a SD732G chip under the hood. It comes with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device packs a 5,020mAh battery with 33W charging support. As for camera specifications, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front and 108-megapixel quad cameras in the rear.

However, there is no information on the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in India yet.

Meanwhile, Redmi has started teasing the arrival of the Redmi Note 12 series for the global market. The series will likely include Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G model for the global markets.