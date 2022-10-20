Redmi Note 12 expected to launch this month, might offer 210W fast charging

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 12 in this month (October 2022). The company has teased it through Weibo and the poster of the same has been spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The poster shared by Xiaomi also states that the Note 12 series will bring two new technologies. However, the company has specified it yet.

The Redmi Note 12 series is the successor to the Note 11 series and is expected to offers three models. The three models are Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro plus. However, many reports have mentioned about Redmi Note 12 Extreme Edition as well.

The Redmi Note 12 series is expected to be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The processor is expected to be a Dimensity 1300 processor or a 6nm processor. When it comes to the camera, the devices are expected to offer a triple camera setup. The primary camera is expected to be a 50MP sensor while the other cameras are expected to be ultrawide and macro cameras.

The most interesting factor about the upcoming series is the presence of 210W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro plus might get a 210W fast charging. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 or the Note 12 Pro might get a 120W fast charging. In terms of battery capacity, we hope that the smartphones are packed with 5000mAh battery. We expect the smartphones to get Android 12 out of the box.

The current generation of the Note Series offer great smartphones when we think about value for money prospective. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ offers 67W turbo charge fast-charging, Snapdragon 695 5G processor, dual speakers, 5G connectivity, 108MP primary camera, 12Hz Super AMOLED display, MIUI 13 out of the box and much more.