Redmi Note 12 4G Launched as the First Snapdragon 685 Phone

Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 12 series in the global market. The latest Redmi line up includes Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G. The Note 12 is the first-ever smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 685 chipset. However, Note 12 does not have 5G connectivity as it is a 4G-only device.

Check price, and specifications details of Redmi Note 12 4G below:

Redmi Note 12 price and availability

The Redmi Note 12 4G is offered in a single model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is priced at 199 euros. It is available in three colors: Onyx Gray, Ice Blue, and Mint Green. It will be coming to the Indian market on March 30.

The Redmi Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Note 12 Pro+ 5G available in the global market are the same devices that have been released in the Indian market. These devices start at 299 euros, 399 euros, and 499 euros, respectively.

Redmi Note 12 specifications and features

The Redmi Note 12 4G packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, which is the same as other devices in the series. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

The screen has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a contrast ratio of 4,500:000:1. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 685, which is an overclocked version of the existing Snapdragon 680.

The Redmi Note 12 4G is equipped with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage space can be expanded further with a microSD card slot.

The back panel has a triple camera unit with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Note 12 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 5 SE confirmed to launch on April 3 in China, listed on AnTuTu