Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ launch date revealed, Check details here

Smartphone manufacturer Redmi has finally confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. The Redmi Note 11 series will be launched at 12:00pm on March 9, 2022, revealed Redmi India through its official Twitter handle.

The devices will go for sale on the e-commerce website Amazon India, reported 91mobiles. “The best Redmi Note is about to get a whole lot better,” said Redmi India through its Twitter post.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Series Specifications

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ in the global markets earlier this year. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G is said to be a re-branded version of the Chinese model of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+ sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

Under the hood, the Note 11 Pro has the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, while the Note 11 Pro+ is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. Both the Indian models of the phones are likely to feature 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For your knowledge, the Chinese variants of the devices have a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

Redmi Note 11 Pro flaunts a quad-rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors for macro and depth shots.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand, will sport a triple camera system on the back that will have a 108MP primary sensor, a secondary 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Both the Pro handsets will have a 16MP selfie snapper placed inside a punch-hole cutout at the front.

Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro models come with 5,000mAh batteries that have the support for 67W fast charging.

The devices’ price could start under Rs 20,000 and go up to Rs 25,000 in India.