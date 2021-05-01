Redmi Note 10T Could Debut As A Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G With Some Changes

Chinese handset maker Redmi is tipped to launch the Redmi Note 10T as a a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G. The phone could be launched as a latest addition to the Note 10 series which was launched in the India in March.

The Redmi Note 10 series debuted in India with three phones — Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 10 5G was launched globally last month.

As per a tipster with username @xiaomiui tweeted a photo of MIUI cods of Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10, and Redmi Note 10T. The three phones have a codename called Camellia.

The tipster said that the global Redmi Note 10 5G could launch in India as the Redmi Note 10T and could arrive in China with the Redmi Note 10 moniker.

Though the company could launch the Note 10T as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G but the tipster has claimed that apart from the 5G connection, there will be some key difference between the phones.

As per the tipster’s tweet, the two phones could have different rear camera setups as well.

The Redmi Note 10T is tipped to have dual cameras setup on the rear, while the Redmi Note 10 5G models have a triple camera setup on its back.

Redmi Note 10T could have similar specifications as Redmi Note 10 5G aside from the different camera modules. So it is likely to feature a 6.5-inch hole-punch display and will have a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and could feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It could sport a 48-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Previously, Redmi Note 10 5G is reported to be launched in India as the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

The company has not revealed any information as to the launch of Redmi Note 10T model and its specification.