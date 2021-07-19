Xiaomi announces new Straight Purple edition for Redmi Note 10S’; may launch soon

Xiaomi has announced a new Straight Purple edition for its Redmi Note 10S smartphone, which was introduced in the global markets a couple of months back.

The smartphone was launched in three colour options such as Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and Ocean Blue. Now the smartphone will have a new purple variant.

The company said the news in its latest tweet which also has gave us a look at the upcoming Straight Purple of the Redmi Note 10S.

Unwilling to be just ordinary? Now offering you something special! The #64MPAdventurer is coming in a brand new color of Starlight Purple. #RedmiNote10S pic.twitter.com/LKtjyjCBVX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 18, 2021

However, Xiaomi has not confirmed the availability of the new colour variant.

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Redmi Note 10S, it comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS.

It is powered by a Helio G95 chipset and is paired with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device has a dedicated storage slot for microSD card to expand the storage space.

For photos and videos, the smartphone flaunts quad rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

At the front the device has a 13-megapixel camera selfies and video chats.

It also has a fingerprint scanner on the right edge of the smartphone.

The Note 10S comes in three variants such as 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage which are priced at $229 (around Rs 17,130), $249 (around Rs 18,626), and $279 (around Rs 20,870) respectively, in global markets.