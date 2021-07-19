Xiaomi announces new Straight Purple edition for Redmi Note 10S’; may launch soon

By WCE 6
Redmi Note 10S purple
Picture Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has announced a new Straight Purple edition for its Redmi Note 10S smartphone, which was introduced in the global markets a couple of months back.

The smartphone was launched in three colour options such as Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and Ocean Blue. Now the smartphone will have a new purple variant.

The company said the news in its latest tweet which also has gave us a look at the upcoming Straight Purple of the Redmi Note 10S.

However, Xiaomi has not confirmed the availability of the new colour variant.

Related News

Xiaomi Mi 12 tipped to feature 200MP main camera, Snapdragon…

POCO F3 GT gets BIS certification, could launch in India…

Redmi Note 10S specifications

Talking about the specifications of the Redmi Note 10S, it comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It runs MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS.

It is powered by a Helio G95 chipset and is paired with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device has a dedicated storage slot for microSD card to expand the storage space.

For photos and videos, the smartphone flaunts quad rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

At the front the device has a 13-megapixel camera selfies and video chats.

It also has a fingerprint scanner on the right edge of the smartphone.

The Note 10S comes in three variants such as 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage which are priced at  $229 (around Rs 17,130), $249 (around Rs 18,626), and $279 (around Rs 20,870) respectively, in global markets.

You might also like
Technology

Honor ‘Magic 3’ series smartphones with Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset to…

Technology

WhatsApp bans 20 lakh accounts in India, Check if your account is in the list

Technology

Poco F3 GT with Sport Dual Speakers to be launched in India on July 23; Check specs…

Technology

WhatsApp testing new feature to encrypt Cloud backups on Android

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.