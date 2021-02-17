Redmi Note 10 Series Set To Debut In India On March 4, See Specs Here

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced that Redmi Note 10 series will be launched on March 4 i.e. Tuesday. The company also sent a ‘Block your Calendar’ invitation for the virtual event for its global launch.

Xiaomi revealed this news just days after it announced that Redmi Note 10 series is set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in March.

The Chinese phone maker launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in March last year. And the new Redmi Note 10 series will be its successor.

The company shared the launch date of the Redmi Note 10 series on its official Redmi India twitter account and tweeted “#RedmiNote10 Series is all set for it’s global debut on 4/3/21! #RedmiNote has been India’s most loved smartphone & we’re thrilled to bring you the next 10 on 10 experience.”

Xiaomi Vice President and its Managing Director in India, Manu Kumar Jain also announced the launch date on his Twitter account.

The company has not revealed any information about the number of models that is going to available under the Redmi Note 10 series.

However, the company is expected to launch regular Redmi Note 10 and the superior Redmi Note 10 Pro in the series.

The Redmi Note 10 series will be available for purchase on e-commerce site Amazon.

The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to have 4G and 5G connectivity support and may run on Android 11 with MIUI 12. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is tipped to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is expected to have a 108MP main camera. The smartphone will likely be powered by a 5,050mAh battery.