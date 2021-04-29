Redmi Note 10 Price Hiked In India With Immediate Effect, Check Details Here

The price of recently launched Redmi Note 10 has been increased in India. The hike in price is quite surprising because the smartphone was introduced few months back in the domestic market.

According to the recent reports, the Redmi Note 10 will now cost Rs 500 more than its earlier price. After the price hike the 4GB+ 64GB variant will cost Rs 12,499 against its old price of Rs 11,999. On the other hand the 6GB+64GB variant will cost Rs 14,499 against its old price of Rs 13,999.

The price hike will be reflected both in Amazon and Mi.com as well as in offline stores,

Redmi Note 10 specifications:

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits brightness.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

The device sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel super macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Other connectivity features of the device are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.