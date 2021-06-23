Redmi Note 10 6GB + 128GB variant price increased by Rs 500; Check new rate here

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series back in March in the Indian market this year. The series was launched with a total of three models: Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max.

The company raised the price of the basic variant back in April this year, which increased its starting price to Rs 12,499 from Rs 11,999.

According to the recent reports, the company has again increased the price of Redmi Note 10 6GB + 128GB variant in India. Now,, the device will be costlier by Rs 500.

The new price of Redmi Note 10 for the 6GB + 128GB variant is now Rs 14,999 in India, against its earlier price of Rs 14,499.

The handset is available via Amazon, Mi.com, and offline stores.

The Redmi Note 10 offers an AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast-charging support.

Redmi Note 10 price in India (New)

The new Redmi Note 10 price in India for the 6GB + 128GB variant is now Rs 14,999. The new price does not apply on the 4GB + 64GB model, so it’s price remains unchanged at Rs 12,499.

Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits brightness.

The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 OS.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The device comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel super macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 13-megapixel selfie camera at the front side.

Connectivity options of the device are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.