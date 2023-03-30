Redmi launches Redmi 12C budget smartphone in India, gets a price tag of Rs 8999

Smartphone manufacturer Redmi has launched another budet smartphone in the Indian market- Redmi 12C. The smartphone offers some attractive features that are available for buyers at just below Rs 9000. This entry-level smartphone can act as your primary phone if you are not into hardcore use like gaming.

Specifications

The Redmi 12C gets a 6.71″ HD+ display that offers a 60Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the smartphone is 720×1650 pixel resolution while a peak brightness of 500 nits. In terms of performance, the Redmi 12C gets a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The smartphone is paired up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. Users can upgrade the memory up to 512GB with a MicroSD card.

In terms of camera, the smartphone gets a 50 MP AI primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera of the device is a 5 MP shooter.

When it comes to battery, the device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and gets support for 10W charging.

When it comes to connectivity features, the smartphone gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and much more. The OS offered on the smartphone is Android 12 and it is based on MIUI 13.

Variants

The smartphone is offered in two variants- (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). While the 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 8999, the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 10,999.

Speaking about the Redmi Note 12 series, the company offers four smartphones in the series. The devices include Redmi Note 12 Pro, Note 12 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 4G.