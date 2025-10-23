Redmi K90 Pro Max launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Know details

Advertisement

The Redmi K90 Pro Max has been launched in China and the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The device is the flagship device from Redmi. The device gets a display of 6.59 inches with screen-to-body ratio of 94 percent.

Specifications

The Redmi K90 Pro Max gets up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with UFS 4.1 onboard storage (up to 1TB). The device also offers a triple-speaker stereo system that is tuned by Bose. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the device.

OLED display of the device is of 6.9-inches and the refresh is up to a 120Hz. The screen-to-body ratio is 94 percent.

Camera specs on the device include 50MP triple-rear camera setup on the rear. The primary camera of the device gets a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The device supports 8K resolution video recording at 30fps. On the battery front, the Redmi K90 Pro Max gets a 7560mAh battery with wired charging support of 100W. The wireless fast charging support is 50W. The wired and wireless reverse charging support is 22.5W.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, Galileo, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, and much more. Dimensions of the device are 163.33mm, 77.82mm and 7.9mm. The weight is 218g.