Redmi K80 Pro powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Know details

Redmi K80 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC has launched in China. The device is CNY3700 which is quite affordable in the present day market. The base variant is the 12GB +256GB model. We also get other variants like 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and the top 16GB+1TB. There is a Lamborghini-inspired special edition which is the top version.

The Redmi K80 Pro gets 50MP OmniVision OVX8000 sensor (1/1.55”) as a main sensor along with OIS. The camera can record 8K video at 24fps and 4K/1080p at up to 60fps. There is a 32MP ultra wide camera with 15mm/120 degree lens. The third camera is a 60mm telephoto lens with 50MP Samsung JN5 Sensor. The lens has f/2.0 lens with OIS. Selfie camera is 20MP. The K80 Pro gets Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 5G and much more. The special edition of the smartphone costs CNY5000.

The availability of the Redmi K80 Pro is in China and it can be found on the company’s website.

Xiaomi offers novel 3D dual-loop vapor chamber in the smartphone which can reduce the temperature by up to 3 degrees. Xiaomi’s D1chip offers great resolution for the games. The battery capacity of the smartphone is quite massive. Xiaomi offers 6000mAh battery which is 20% more than the K70 Pro battery. The battery is rated for 1600 charge cycles and supports up to 120W charging in just 28 minutes. The wireless fast charging support on the device is 50W.

The Redmi K80 Pro is 8.4mm thickness and 212grams in weight. The device gets an IP68 dust and water resistance. We get 6.67” 120Hz OLED display that offers HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HDR Vivid support. Peak brightness is 3200 nits and a protection of Dragon Crystal 2.0 glass.