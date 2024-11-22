Redmi K80 Pro more specifications appear online, to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC

Redmi is going to launch the Redmi K80 Pro smartphone on November 27 and now we have the details about the smartphone. The smartphone’s important specifications have been out through his Weibo profile. The device will be powered by the most flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The device also has a massive battery along with IP68 + IP69 rating.

The Redmi K80 Pro has been teased in Snow Rock white colour variant. The device is expected to get 2K resolution display and it will be packed with Android 15 based HyperOS 2.0. The display of K80 Pro gets a Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 protection. The device will get an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security purposes. The device also gets aD1 chip for controlling the display in order to boost the frame rate. There will also offer 3D cooling solution which is a massive vapor chamber.

When it comes to camera specs, the Redmi K80 Pro can be equipped with triple rear camera unit. The unit gets 50MP Omnivision OV50 primary sensor, a 32MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto shooter (2.6x optical zoom).

A massive 6000 mAh battery on the Redmi K80 Pro will offer great battery backup. When it comes to charging the device gets support of 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

When it comes to Redmi K80 Pro benchmark test, the device gets AnTuTu score of 31,94,766. The Redmi K80 Pro will be accompanied with the Vanilla Redmi K80.