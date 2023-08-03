Redmi K60 Ultra will be powered by Dimensity 9200+ processor: Xiaomi

Electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has confirmed about the launch of Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone. The company has also mentioned that the device will be offered with Dimensity 9200+ processor. It is important to mention that the smartphone was spotted few days back on Geekbench result. The device is expected to be available for the global audiences.

The Redmi K60 Ultra will be sold in the global markets under the name Xiaomi 13T Pro. Both the global as well as Chinese variants will be offered with 9200+ chipset from MediaTek. During internal testing the smartphone achieved 1,774,714 points on AnTuTu. It is important to note that the Dimensity 9200+ processor will compete with the likes of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. However, the Dimensity chipset will not be the only chipset to be offered on the device. According to the latest presentation by the company (reported by playfuldroid), the device will offer a PixelWorks X7 visual processor that is developed in-house.

The X7 has been already used in OnePlus 11, Realme GT2 Explorer Master as well as the Honor Magic5 Pro. The use of X7 visual processor can double, triple or even quadruple the frame rate with a latency of under 10ms. This simply means that the refresh rate can go up to 180Hz at FHD+ and 144Hz at WQHD+ resolution.

The Redmi K60 Ultra will be unveiled alongside Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max and the Redmi Pad 2 at a major upcoming event. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro are expected to be unveiled globally on September 1.