Redmi K60 launch date confirmed; Expected Price, specification and all other details

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi K60 lineup on December 27 in China. The website states that the reveal is slated for 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) and allows interested buyers to pre-order the device. The lineup is said to include Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E.

Xiaomi announced the launch date on Weibo, and it also confirmed that the new series will not have a Gaming version.

The Redmi K60 phone will sport a triple camera on the back, including a periscope shooter, which will be a first for the Redmi brand. The device will likely have a 16MP camera for selfies and video chats on the front.

The source also claims that all three phones will have a 5,500mAh battery, with the Redmi K60 and Redmi K60E supporting 67W fast charging and the Redmi K60 Pro supporting 120W fast charging.

In a series of teasers on Redmi’s Weibo page, the company announced that the performance of its flagship smartphone is now good enough for mobile gaming and there is no need for a dedicated version.

Brand manager William Lu revealed one of the phones will be powered by a Dimensity 8200 chipset. We expect the phone to be the vanilla Redmi K60. The Redmi K60 Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but we have to wait until Tuesday for the official confirmation.

We expect to get more details and specs through official teasers before the official launch.