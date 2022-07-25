Redmi K50i sale starts in India, Is it the proper mid-range smartphone we were waiting for

The sale of the Redmi K50i has started on Amazon and it seems that Xiaomi has got things right for this device. The Redmi K50i packs a flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 along with a massive battery of 5080mAh which will be able to provide ample battery life to the users. The availability of the smartphone under a budget of Rs 30,000 pitches it in under a great spot.

Specifications in a nutshell

Display 6.6 inch FHD+ 144Hz refresh rate Dimensions 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm Weight 200 grams RAM + Storage (GB) 6 GB + 128 GB/ 8GB +256 GB Camera 64 MP + 8MP + 2 MP (Rear) Resolution 1920 x 1080 OS MIUI 13 based on Android

Display

The Redmi K50i offers a 6.6 inch FHD+ display that supports a refresh rate of 144Hz, Dolby Dolby Vision display along with 7-stage dynamic refresh rate. It is capable of producing 1 billion colours. The 20.5:9 aspect ratio of the device offers a comfortable grip for users to hold it for a longer period.

Camera

When it comes to photography the device gets a triple camera setup at the rear and single camera at the front. The triple camera setup offers a 64MP ISOCELL primary sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide, and 2MP Macro camera. The 4K video recording capability of the device is a plus point for those who are into videography or vlogging. The 16MP front camera is also pretty good when it comes to taking selfies.

Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC on the device helps it tackle day to day tasks with ease. The Dimensity 8100 SoC is coupled with a 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage or 8GB RAM + 256 GB.

Battery

The 5080 mAh battery on the device gives you ample power to survive a day. Along with a 67W fast charging, the device can be charged up to 50 percent in a matter of just 30 minutes.

Price

While the 6GB variant costs Rs 25,999, the 8GB variant costs Rs 28,999. The device is an Amazon Exclusive and can be purchased on the e-commerce platform. The device is available in Quick Silver and Phantom Blue colour options.

What’s in the box?

Users get ‎Redmi K50i 5G smartphone, power adapter, USB cable, SIM eject tool, warranty card, user guide, clear soft case and a screen protector that is pre-applied on the device.

Verdict

The smartphone offers a great package when it comes to camera quality, display, and overall performance. If you are okay with MIUI, then this device can be a deal breaker for you.

Note: The final decision to purchase the smartphone or not is in the hands of the buyers. We do not support a particular brand.