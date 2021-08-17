Redmi K40 Ultra, Mi 11T specifications tipped ahead of launch

The key specifications of Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone Mi 11T and Redmi K40 Ultra have surfaced online. This has led to speculations rising that both the smartphones will be launched soon.

Both smartphones are expected to come with similar specifications except the camera setup. The upcoming Mi 11T is likely to arrive both in India and other global markets.

But the Redmi K40 Ultra could be launched only in the China market.

Xiaomi’s Mi 11T smartphone is expected to be a successor to the Mi 10T that was launched in India in October last year.

Tipster Xiaomiui (@xiaomiui) has shared an image that suggests some key specifications for the both the smartphones.

Mi 11T specifications (expected)

As per the leak report, Mi 11T is listed with the model number K11R and is codenamed ‘Amber’. The smartphone is expected to be launched in the Indian and other global markets.

The smartphone is tipped to be powered by an unknown MediaTek processor. The upcoming Xiaomi phone’s display is expected to have 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

Apart from these, the tipster also revealed that the smartphone will feature a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B primary sensor, along with a Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor, and a telemacro sensor with a 3X zoom.

Redmi K40 Ultra specifications (expected)

On the other hand, the Redmi K40 Ultra is tipped to be codenamed ‘Agate’ and has model number K11T. It is expected to be launched exclusively in China.

Under the hood, it is also powered by an unspecified MediaTek SoC. Like the Mi 11T, this smartphone is also expected to come with a display that have 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi K40 Ultra may have a different camera setup thatn the Mi 11T. It may sport a 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, a Sony IMX355 wide-angle sensor, and a telemacro sensor with a 3X zoom.

The tweet also suggests that both smartphones may have the same ROM.

You should note that Xiaomi has not confirmed any of these lekaed specification details.